DCC meeting held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :The meeting of District Coordination Committee (DCC) was held here under the chairmanship of District Convener/Chairman Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Faiz Ullah Kamoka.

Punjab Minister for Colonies & Culture Mian Khayal Ahmad Kastro, Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad, Parliamentarians Sheikh Khurram Shahzad, Ch. Ali Akhtar, Adil Pervaiz Gujjar, Latif Nazar and Firdous Rai, Deputy Director Development Rana Tahir, MD WASA Jabbar Anwar, CEOs education and Health Ali Ahmad Siyan, Dr. Kashif Mehmood and other officers were also present.

Faiz Ullah Kamoka said that Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar had approved additional funds of Rs.

4.5 billion for early completion of development schemes during current financial year.

He said that schemes of District Development Package-I and ADP would be completed as early as possible to facilitate people. He said that new development chapter would be started after completion of the schemes. He further said that Rs. 1.5 billion would also be allocated for DDP-II from next financial year.

On the occasion, parliamentarians thanked the CM Punjab for approving additional funds for Faisalabad.

Deputy Commissioner informed the meeting about completion of schemes and directed the heads of department to solve the issues presented by parliamentarians.