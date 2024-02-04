Open Menu

De-siltation Of 42 Canals Complete In South Punjab, Says Chief Enginner

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 04, 2024 | 04:30 PM

De-siltation of 42 canals complete in South Punjab, says Chief Enginner

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) Chief Engineer Irrigation department Multan zone, Muhammad Ashraf Bhatti, said that the de-siltation of 42 canals has been completed in South Punjab in phase two.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, he said that under the directions of caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, 443 miles of canals have been cleaned and 87 percent work has been done so far.

1,34,000 square feet of de-silt have been taken out from the canals while the work on de-siltation of 17 canals was in progress which will be completed soon.

He further said that the de-siltation work was being monitored through mobile App and the campaign was in progress in a well manner.

APP/sak

Related Topics

Multan Chief Minister Punjab Mobile Progress Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 February 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024

7 hours ago
 JI to end usury system after coming to power: Sira ..

JI to end usury system after coming to power: Siraj

17 hours ago
 Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on ..

Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on North Korea

17 hours ago
 Golf: Bahrain Championship scores

Golf: Bahrain Championship scores

17 hours ago
 Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, ..

Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, Aimal Wali in Charsadda

17 hours ago
Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on t ..

Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on top in England Test

17 hours ago
 Drone attack sets Russian refinery ablaze: governo ..

Drone attack sets Russian refinery ablaze: governor

17 hours ago
 Police finalizes security plan for election

Police finalizes security plan for election

17 hours ago
 Former Minister said Bilawal is future of Pakistan

Former Minister said Bilawal is future of Pakistan

17 hours ago
 PPP Chairman to address public meeting in Hyderaba ..

PPP Chairman to address public meeting in Hyderabad

17 hours ago
 CM inaugurates development projects in Sahiwal, Pa ..

CM inaugurates development projects in Sahiwal, Pakpattan

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan