De-siltation Of 42 Canals Complete In South Punjab, Says Chief Enginner
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 04, 2024 | 04:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) Chief Engineer Irrigation department Multan zone, Muhammad Ashraf Bhatti, said that the de-siltation of 42 canals has been completed in South Punjab in phase two.
In a statement issued here on Sunday, he said that under the directions of caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, 443 miles of canals have been cleaned and 87 percent work has been done so far.
1,34,000 square feet of de-silt have been taken out from the canals while the work on de-siltation of 17 canals was in progress which will be completed soon.
He further said that the de-siltation work was being monitored through mobile App and the campaign was in progress in a well manner.
APP/sak
