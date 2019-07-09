UrduPoint.com
Deadline Over! Marvi Memon To Soon Address Important Presser

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 17 seconds ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 11:39 AM

Deadline over! Marvi Memon to soon address important presser

She announced that the presser will b held in two relevant capitals of the world (Islamabad and London)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 9th July, 2019) Former Chairman of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Marvi Memon has announced to address an important press conference.

Taking o Twitter, she said, “Ok deadline over. Enough patience I have shown.”

She announced that the presser will b held in two relevant capitals of the world (Islamabad and London) and at timing which suits me not to b dictated by any threats.

“I suffered 3 years. Pls b patient about timing. Politics n issues related to will be discussed,” she said.

In another tweet, she said some people do politics for money while others do it for respect.

Marvi Memon has also decided to avoid Twitter till the presser as much as possible as she will answer all the questions, accusations and queries there.

Marvi Memon also clarified that she is not going to join the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Marvi Memon was appointed as a Federal minister during the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government. She was earlier holding the position of BISP chairman.

She had been angry over PML-N for a while now. She often expresses her reservations against the party in her tweet and claimed that only the people appeasing the party leaders are successful.

