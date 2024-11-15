Decapitated body found in Kamoke

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) The body of a young man was found decapitated in Kamoke, some five days after he had left his home in Burewala to attend a wedding ceremony, police said on Friday.

Nadeem Sarwar, a resident of Chak 417/EB, which falls within Sheikh Faazil police area, had left home for Kamoke to attend a wedding ceremony there.

He did not return home and all attempts to contact him failed. While the family was busy wandering around locating him, a body was found in Kamoke and upon checking it was confirmed to be the body of the missing young man. His head, arms and legs were found detached from the torso.

Sheikh Faazil police are trying to track down the killers.

