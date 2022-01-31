UrduPoint.com

Delay In Issuance Of Visas By Indian Embassy Irks Ajmer Sharif's Zaireen

Faizan Hashmi Published January 31, 2022 | 07:41 PM

Delay in issuance of visas by Indian Embassy irks Ajmer Sharif's Zaireen

Delay in issuance of visas by the Indian Embassy is irking some 400 Zaireen (pilgrims), who desire to attend the annual Urs of Hazrat Khawaja Moinuddin Chishti (Khawaja Gharib Nawaz) from February 3 to 14 in Ajmer Sharif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :Delay in issuance of visas by the Indian Embassy is irking some 400 Zaireen (pilgrims), who desire to attend the annual Urs of Hazrat Khawaja Moinuddin Chishti (Khawaja Gharib Nawaz) from February 3 to 14 in Ajmer Sharif.

According to a Religious Affairs Ministry official, the Indian Embassy should have issued visas a couple of days ago so that the intending pilgrims could properly manage their travelling schedule accordingly.

As the pilgrims hailed from far-flung areas of the country, it would be quite difficult for them to make it to the designated place to start their journey if visas were issued a few hours before the Urs day, he told APP on Monday.

However, the ministry had already advised all the intending pilgrims to report at the Haji Camp Lahore on February 2 so that they could be properly guided about their visit to Ajmer Sharif, the official said.

Citing the past experience, he feared that the Indian authorities were unpredictable and might not issue visas to the Ajmer Sharif's Zaireen at the last moment.

The Pakistan pilgrims' visit to Ajmer Sharif is an annual feature and under the 1974 Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines, India is bound to issue visas for the purpose.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Lahore Visit Ajmer February All From

Recent Stories

PM defers summery to increase fuel prices: Gill

PM defers summery to increase fuel prices: Gill

24 seconds ago
 Estonian Prime Minister Urges Germany to Provide M ..

Estonian Prime Minister Urges Germany to Provide Military Support to Ukraine

25 seconds ago
 Ali Muhammad Khan urges youth to play due role in ..

Ali Muhammad Khan urges youth to play due role in countering fifth generation wa ..

26 seconds ago
 KP Services Tribunal reduces under trial cases to ..

KP Services Tribunal reduces under trial cases to 6000: Sultan Khan

28 seconds ago
 Two People Killed, 4 Injured in Shootout at Music ..

Two People Killed, 4 Injured in Shootout at Music Festival in Paraguay - Reports

3 minutes ago
 Govt striving to make Kotli Sattian attractive tou ..

Govt striving to make Kotli Sattian attractive tourist destination: Commissioner ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>