Delegation Of All Class-IV Employees Association Calls On CM KP
Faizan Hashmi Published March 01, 2024 | 05:00 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) A 25-member delegation of All Class-IV Employees Association, District Dera, led by its President Karim Nawaz Baloch was called on the newly elected Chief Minister of Khyber Pukhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur at the Speaker House, Peshawar on Friday and discussed various issues being faced by the Association.
The delegation comprising the Association's provincial-level officials also offered condolences over the late Aminullah Khan Gandapur, father of Chief Minister Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur.
The Chief Minister expressed gratitude for the delegation's visit and assured the delegation of the government's full cooperation in addressing the issues faced by government employees.
The delegation also vowed to cooperate with the government to resolve the issues being faced by the employees
The delegation comprised of Secretary General, Afser Khan Kheshgi, Provincial Chairman of Health Department and Council, Muhammad Waris Khan, Provincial Patron in-chief Abdul Sattar Hoti, Provincial Secretary General of education Department, Sher Nawaz Marwat, President of Mardan, Gul Muhammad Sangar, President of Nowshera, Syed Amjad Shah, President of the Museum Department, Munir Fida, Chairman of the sports Department, Sanaullah Khan, District Vice President Dera, Muhammad Farid, Provincial Secretary General of Health Department, Bilal Khan, Chairman of Swabi, Rokhan Amir, Zahir Khan of District Peshawar and others.
Recent Stories
SSDO, US Embassy organise Interactive Session with TIP experts
Grieving families await bodies after Bangladesh fire
'Trans education aims at making community economically, socially empowered'
Malam Jabba's snow blanketed as tourists throng hilly stations in Pakhtunkhwa
5.7-magnitude quake hits Philippine Islands Region -- GFZ
World Civil Defense Day observed in Mirpurkhas
Pakistan welcomes resumption of CASA-1000 activities in Afghanistan by WB
PAC organizes event in honor of Hassan Abbas Raza
President for enhanced cooperation between audit institutions of Pakistan, Azerb ..
NAT results reveal urgent need for reform in mathematics & science education
President FPCCI for tapping D-8 markets to enhance exports
Singapore to increase investment for deep technology development
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SSDO, US Embassy organise Interactive Session with TIP experts12 minutes ago
-
'Trans education aims at making community economically, socially empowered'14 minutes ago
-
Malam Jabba's snow blanketed as tourists throng hilly stations in Pakhtunkhwa12 minutes ago
-
World Civil Defense Day observed in Mirpurkhas20 minutes ago
-
Pakistan welcomes resumption of CASA-1000 activities in Afghanistan by WB12 minutes ago
-
PAC organizes event in honor of Hassan Abbas Raza20 minutes ago
-
President for enhanced cooperation between audit institutions of Pakistan, Azerbaijan12 minutes ago
-
NAT results reveal urgent need for reform in mathematics & science education17 minutes ago
-
Ayaz pledges to conduct affairs of NA in accordance with constitution14 minutes ago
-
Ramazan package: Arrangements for food items distribution reviewed14 minutes ago
-
20 unregistered motorcycles impounded14 minutes ago
-
18 'criminals' arrested38 minutes ago