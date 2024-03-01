Open Menu

Delegation Of All Class-IV Employees Association Calls On CM KP

Faizan Hashmi Published March 01, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Delegation of All Class-IV Employees Association calls on CM KP

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) A 25-member delegation of All Class-IV Employees Association, District Dera, led by its President Karim Nawaz Baloch was called on the newly elected Chief Minister of Khyber Pukhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur at the Speaker House, Peshawar on Friday and discussed various issues being faced by the Association.

The delegation comprising the Association's provincial-level officials also offered condolences over the late Aminullah Khan Gandapur, father of Chief Minister Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur.

The Chief Minister expressed gratitude for the delegation's visit and assured the delegation of the government's full cooperation in addressing the issues faced by government employees.

The delegation also vowed to cooperate with the government to resolve the issues being faced by the employees

The delegation comprised of Secretary General, Afser Khan Kheshgi, Provincial Chairman of Health Department and Council, Muhammad Waris Khan, Provincial Patron in-chief Abdul Sattar Hoti, Provincial Secretary General of education Department, Sher Nawaz Marwat, President of Mardan, Gul Muhammad Sangar, President of Nowshera, Syed Amjad Shah, President of the Museum Department, Munir Fida, Chairman of the sports Department, Sanaullah Khan, District Vice President Dera, Muhammad Farid, Provincial Secretary General of Health Department, Bilal Khan, Chairman of Swabi, Rokhan Amir, Zahir Khan of District Peshawar and others.

