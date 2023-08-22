Delegation of senior officers visit SSU headquarters

A special delegation of senior officers from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting undergoing a Specialized Training Programme at the Information Services Academy visited Special Security Unit (SSU) Headquarters

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :A special delegation of senior officers from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting undergoing a Specialized Training Programme at the Information Services academy visited Special Security Unit (SSU) Headquarters.

The delegation visited different sections of the unit and lauded the professional standards being maintained in the unit, said a news release on Tuesday.

The participants of the delegation also met with DIGP - Security and Emergency Services Division Dr. Maqsood Ahmed and appreciated his efforts in raising a state-of-the-art unit.