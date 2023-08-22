Open Menu

Delegation Of Senior Officers Visit SSU Headquarters

Umer Jamshaid Published August 22, 2023 | 08:45 PM

Delegation of senior officers visit SSU headquarters

A special delegation of senior officers from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting undergoing a Specialized Training Programme at the Information Services Academy visited Special Security Unit (SSU) Headquarters

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :A special delegation of senior officers from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting undergoing a Specialized Training Programme at the Information Services academy visited Special Security Unit (SSU) Headquarters.

The delegation visited different sections of the unit and lauded the professional standards being maintained in the unit, said a news release on Tuesday.

The participants of the delegation also met with DIGP - Security and Emergency Services Division Dr. Maqsood Ahmed and appreciated his efforts in raising a state-of-the-art unit.

Related Topics

From

Recent Stories

Prize distribution ceremony held for students

Prize distribution ceremony held for students

10 minutes ago
 May-9 vandalism: 3 PTI workers remanded in police ..

May-9 vandalism: 3 PTI workers remanded in police custody

13 minutes ago
 PDMA Punjab DG visits Atari, reviews flood situati ..

PDMA Punjab DG visits Atari, reviews flood situation in Sutlej River

13 minutes ago
 GCAA confirms readiness of UAE’s airports to wel ..

GCAA confirms readiness of UAE’s airports to welcome COP28 guests

32 minutes ago
 Condolence Reference: Mama Salam Baloch remembered ..

Condolence Reference: Mama Salam Baloch remembered for his struggles

13 minutes ago
 Sami vows to step up CPEC projects' momentum

Sami vows to step up CPEC projects' momentum

13 minutes ago
Bilawal, Zardari grieved over martyrdom of securit ..

Bilawal, Zardari grieved over martyrdom of security personnel in South Wazirista ..

13 minutes ago
 IHC dismisses ICA against release of Afridi & Shan ..

IHC dismisses ICA against release of Afridi & Shandana

11 minutes ago
 Pakistani students are most frequent recipients of ..

Pakistani students are most frequent recipients of Indonesian scholarships

11 minutes ago
 Ceremony in honour of promoted police officials he ..

Ceremony in honour of promoted police officials held at RPO office

11 minutes ago
 E-registration system should be introduced for con ..

E-registration system should be introduced for convenience of citizens of servic ..

11 minutes ago
 Addl. DC visits Taimargara Jail

Addl. DC visits Taimargara Jail

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan