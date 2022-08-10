DEMP holds digital photographic exhibition on Pakistan Movement

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

An intra-university bilingual speech competition and Digital Photographic exhibition on the country's founding fathers and Pakistan Movement was held here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :An intra-university bilingual speech competition and Digital Photographic exhibition on the country's founding fathers and Pakistan Movement was held here on Wednesday.

The event was organized by Directorate of Electronic Media and Publications (DEMP) Karachi, in collaboration with Iqra University as part of diamond jubilee celebrations of Pakistan being observed across the country.

The digital photographic exhibition on founding fathers was jointly inaugurated by Vice Chancellor Iqra University Dr. Wasim Qazi, Director General DEMP Islamabad Samina Farzin, Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Dr Syed Jaffar Ahmad and Managing Director Oxford University Press Ameena Saiyid.

Five participants each in English and urdu categories delivered their speeches and top three amongst them as per the judges' evaluation were given prizes.

While commenting about the exhibition, that is first of its kind by DEMP Karachi, guests of Honour Dr Syed Jaffar Ahmad and Ameena Saiyid said that the collection was "unique" in its nature and it reminded them of the struggle of the founding fathers in obtaining a separate homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent.

Director General DEMP Islamabad Samina Farzin presented certificates to the prize winning students on their performance and urged them for competing in future also.

She also felicitated the officers of DEMP Karachi and management of Iqra University on organizing the event.