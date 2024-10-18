Open Menu

Dengue Cases Spike: 3,220 Cases Report In Rawalpindi, 2,276 In Islamabad

Muhammad Irfan Published October 18, 2024 | 06:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon on Friday chaired a review meeting to assess the current dengue situation in Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

On the occasion, he called for stronger efforts to combat dengue as cases continue to rise in both the capital and its neighboring city, Rawalpindi.

All the assistant commissioners and health department representatives participated in the meeting, focusing on the comparison of dengue cases in twin cities.

During the meeting, officials were briefed on the alarming rise in cases.

Rawalpindi has recorded a total of 3,220 dengue cases as of October 17, while Islamabad has reported 2,276 cases so far.

In the past 24 hours alone, 55 new cases reported in Islamabad.

Health officials also highlighted the spread of dengue through mosquito breeding sites.

In the last week, 1,143 positive larvae samples were found in various locations across the city, indicating the need for increased measures to control the spread of the disease.

Following the briefing, the Deputy Commissioner directed all relevant authorities to step up anti-dengue operations.

Meanwhile, he also emphasized the importance of swift and coordinated actions to prevent further escalation of the outbreak.

