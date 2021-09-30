Denmark FM due in capital today on 2-day official visit: FO

Minister for Foreign Affairs of Denmark Jeppe Kofod will arrive here Thursday on a two-day (September 30 October 1) official visit of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Minister for Foreign Affairs of Denmark Jeppe Kofod will arrive here Thursday on a two-day (September 30 October 1) official visit of Pakistan.

The minister of foreign affairs of Denmark is visiting Pakistan on the invitation of Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

The two foreign ministers will exchange views on the latest developments in Afghanistan and bilateral cooperation.

During the visit, Foreign Minister Kofod will also interact with other dignitaries, said a Foreign Office statement.

Denmark is a valued partner for Pakistan. Bilateral relations are growing as the two countries are diversifying mutual cooperation to new avenues, including renewable energy and green technologies.

The visit of Foreign Minister Kofod will positively contribute to cementing the multifaceted bilateral relationship and enhancing mutual understanding on regional and international issues, the statement maintained.