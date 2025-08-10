Open Menu

Dental Hygienist Urges Public To Visit Dentist Every Six Months For Better Oral Health

Faizan Hashmi Published August 10, 2025 | 05:30 PM

Dental hygienist urges public to visit dentist every six months for better oral health

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) Maintaining good oral health is crucial for overall well-being, and regular dental check-ups play a significant role in achieving this.

Dental Hygienist Muhammad Asad has emphasized the public to visit a dentist or registered dental hygienist at least once every six months to maintain optimal oral health and prevent potential dental complications.

In an exclusive interview with APP on Sunday, Asad stresses significance of oral hygiene in preventing health issues.

Along with regular consultations, he recommended brushing teeth twice daily to keep gums and teeth healthy.

He explained that while tooth plaque can be removed mechanically with a toothbrush, toothpaste offers additional protection against cavities and gum diseases due to its active ingredients.

Highlighting the variety of toothpastes available in the market, Asad said there are mainly four types: anti-cavity, whitening, sensitivity relief, and tartar-control toothpastes, each serving different needs.

He underlined that only a dentist or qualified dental hygienist can accurately recommend the most suitable toothpaste based on an individual’s dental condition.

“Choosing the right toothpaste plays a significant role in maintaining dental health,” he noted.

Reiterating his advice, Asad said, “Regular six-month visits allow early detection and management of oral diseases before they worsen. Using the toothpaste recommended by your dental professional is the best way to address specific oral health needs, whether it’s sensitivity, plaque control, or early signs of decay."

/395

Recent Stories

Dubai Press Club to organise fifth edition of Duba ..

Dubai Press Club to organise fifth edition of Dubai PodFest on 30th September

2 hours ago
 214 UAE aid trucks carrying 4,565 tonnes entered G ..

214 UAE aid trucks carrying 4,565 tonnes entered Gaza Strip so far as part of 'O ..

3 hours ago
 Alia Abdulsalam: First Emirati woman to compete in ..

Alia Abdulsalam: First Emirati woman to compete in Formula 4 Powerboat World Cha ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai’s AI Accelerator calls on tech innovators ..

Dubai’s AI Accelerator calls on tech innovators to engineer future of governme ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai Land Department records over 4,000 new real ..

Dubai Land Department records over 4,000 new real estate activities in H1 2025

3 hours ago
 GCC-Stat: 100% of households in GCC countries have ..

GCC-Stat: 100% of households in GCC countries have access to safe drinking water ..

4 hours ago
Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in cere ..

Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in ceremony of 35 new judges at Dubai ..

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ecuador on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ecuador on Independence Day

4 hours ago
 Irregular crossings into EU down 18% in first 7 mo ..

Irregular crossings into EU down 18% in first 7 months of 2025

5 hours ago
 South Korea:17 units above division level disbande ..

South Korea:17 units above division level disbanded or integrated

6 hours ago
 Alaska summit: Ukraine's European allies say peace ..

Alaska summit: Ukraine's European allies say peace talks must include Kyiv

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 August 2025

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan