Dental hygienist urges public to visit dentist every six months for better oral health

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) Maintaining good oral health is crucial for overall well-being, and regular dental check-ups play a significant role in achieving this.

Dental Hygienist Muhammad Asad has emphasized the public to visit a dentist or registered dental hygienist at least once every six months to maintain optimal oral health and prevent potential dental complications.

In an exclusive interview with APP on Sunday, Asad stresses significance of oral hygiene in preventing health issues.

Along with regular consultations, he recommended brushing teeth twice daily to keep gums and teeth healthy.

He explained that while tooth plaque can be removed mechanically with a toothbrush, toothpaste offers additional protection against cavities and gum diseases due to its active ingredients.

Highlighting the variety of toothpastes available in the market, Asad said there are mainly four types: anti-cavity, whitening, sensitivity relief, and tartar-control toothpastes, each serving different needs.

He underlined that only a dentist or qualified dental hygienist can accurately recommend the most suitable toothpaste based on an individual’s dental condition.

“Choosing the right toothpaste plays a significant role in maintaining dental health,” he noted.

Reiterating his advice, Asad said, “Regular six-month visits allow early detection and management of oral diseases before they worsen. Using the toothpaste recommended by your dental professional is the best way to address specific oral health needs, whether it’s sensitivity, plaque control, or early signs of decay."

/395