Dental Hygienist Urges Public To Visit Dentist Every Six Months For Better Oral Health
Faizan Hashmi Published August 10, 2025 | 05:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) Maintaining good oral health is crucial for overall well-being, and regular dental check-ups play a significant role in achieving this.
Dental Hygienist Muhammad Asad has emphasized the public to visit a dentist or registered dental hygienist at least once every six months to maintain optimal oral health and prevent potential dental complications.
In an exclusive interview with APP on Sunday, Asad stresses significance of oral hygiene in preventing health issues.
Along with regular consultations, he recommended brushing teeth twice daily to keep gums and teeth healthy.
He explained that while tooth plaque can be removed mechanically with a toothbrush, toothpaste offers additional protection against cavities and gum diseases due to its active ingredients.
Highlighting the variety of toothpastes available in the market, Asad said there are mainly four types: anti-cavity, whitening, sensitivity relief, and tartar-control toothpastes, each serving different needs.
He underlined that only a dentist or qualified dental hygienist can accurately recommend the most suitable toothpaste based on an individual’s dental condition.
“Choosing the right toothpaste plays a significant role in maintaining dental health,” he noted.
Reiterating his advice, Asad said, “Regular six-month visits allow early detection and management of oral diseases before they worsen. Using the toothpaste recommended by your dental professional is the best way to address specific oral health needs, whether it’s sensitivity, plaque control, or early signs of decay."
/395
Recent Stories
Dubai Press Club to organise fifth edition of Dubai PodFest on 30th September
214 UAE aid trucks carrying 4,565 tonnes entered Gaza Strip so far as part of 'O ..
Alia Abdulsalam: First Emirati woman to compete in Formula 4 Powerboat World Cha ..
Dubai’s AI Accelerator calls on tech innovators to engineer future of governme ..
Dubai Land Department records over 4,000 new real estate activities in H1 2025
GCC-Stat: 100% of households in GCC countries have access to safe drinking water ..
Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in ceremony of 35 new judges at Dubai ..
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ecuador on Independence Day
Irregular crossings into EU down 18% in first 7 months of 2025
South Korea:17 units above division level disbanded or integrated
Alaska summit: Ukraine's European allies say peace talks must include Kyiv
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 August 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dental hygienist urges public to visit dentist every six months for better oral health3 minutes ago
-
Kohat police foil arms smuggling attempt, arrest 3 suspects3 minutes ago
-
CM Balochistan attends 282nd Urs of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai3 minutes ago
-
Siddiqui terms Indian claim of downing Pakistani aircraft as ‘baseless, farcical'3 minutes ago
-
8th death anniversary of Dr Ruth Pfau being observed3 minutes ago
-
Monsoon Plantation Drive 2025 kicks off in Kohat23 minutes ago
-
Awais Shah pays tribute to members of first Constituent Assembly on its 78th anniversary23 minutes ago
-
Hospital to launch Gynae wing on Sept 733 minutes ago
-
Two rape suspects killed in encounter33 minutes ago
-
Five killed, seven injured in Muzaffarabad accident43 minutes ago
-
ICT Police mobile station bringing services to citizens’ doorstep across Capital from Aug 11–1743 minutes ago
-
Two brothers died while bathing in drain in Bhimber43 minutes ago