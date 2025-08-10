CM Balochistan Attends 282nd Urs Of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai
Umer Jamshaid Published August 10, 2025 | 05:30 PM
BHIT SHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) Chief Minister of Balochistan Sarfraz Bugti made a special appearance at the 282nd annual Urs celebrations of the great Sufi saint and poet, Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai (RA). He was warmly welcomed by Sindh’s Minister for Culture and Tourism, Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah, along with other dignitaries.
On the occasion, Syed Zulfiqar Shah said that Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai portrayed women as role models in his poetry, and he always preached peace, love, and brotherhood. "Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto initiated numerous development projects in Bhit Shah, and Sindh has always welcomed its guests with open arms", he added.
Speaking to the media, Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti said that Sindh is the land of peace and love. All the saints of the country, including Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai, have always spread the message of global peace and brotherhood.
By following Bhittai’s unmatched poetry, we can eliminate extremism at both the national and global levels. Today, it is the need of the hour for all of us to unite and play our role in promoting peace. The path of dialogue remains open to end extremism.
He said that the situation in Balochistan is not as bad as it is portrayed. Those who lay down arms and join the national mainstream are being welcomed, and job opportunities are being provided to the youth. "The killing of innocent passengers and disabled persons cannot be allowed, and the perpetrators will never be spared", he added.
The Chief Minister further said that air and sea travel facilities are being provided to visitors. Sindh is the only province where the Journalists Protection Bill has been passed, and in Balochistan too, positive journalism will be fully encouraged, he added.
