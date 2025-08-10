Siddiqui Terms Indian Claim Of Downing Pakistani Aircraft As ‘baseless, Farcical'
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 10, 2025 | 05:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) Senate Parliamentary Party Leader and senior PML-N leader Senator Irfan Siddiqui has strongly rejected India’s latest claim of downing Pakistani aircraft, calling it “baseless and farcical.”
Speaking to a private tv channel on Sunday, he warned that such unfounded assertions would only deepen India’s international embarrassment.
Siddiqui said the claim—surfacing 95 days after Marqa e Haq’s battle for truth—lacks credibility and reflects a pattern of misinformation. “Falsehood never stands alone; it breeds more lies,” he remarked, adding that the Modi government’s statement is just another link in a continuing chain of deception.
On domestic political developments, Siddiqui criticized media portrayals of meetings between former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and leaders like Defence Minister Khawaja Asif. He said labeling these routine political engagements as extraordinary or conspiratorial distorts reality and fuels unnecessary media hype. Linking such meetings to the arrest of any government official, he added, is both unfounded and misleading.
Turning to PTI, Siddiqui said the party has lost public support, and no one is willing to take to the streets for them. He described the attempt to turn national celebrations on August 14 into protests as a continuation of the May 9 mindset.
“The government has nothing to fear from PTI,” he said, noting that the public has consistently rejected their protest calls, including the one on August 5.
Siddiqui emphasized that the government has never opposed dialogue with PTI—neither in the past nor now—but meaningful negotiations require a serious shift in PTI’s thinking and approach.
He also criticized several decisions made by PTI Chairman Imran Khan, saying they deviate from parliamentary and democratic norms. The decision to boycott upcoming by-elections, Siddiqui added, is against democratic values. He pointed out that many PTI leaders themselves favor participating in the electoral process, indicating internal divisions within the party.
Commenting on the broader political landscape, Siddiqui said a genuine opposition never runs out of ideas. With strong ideology and public backing, it can effectively challenge the government—even with limited numbers.
He stressed that all state institutions, including the judiciary, parliament and economic activity, are functioning normally, and it is misleading to portray the personal anguish of a few individuals as a national crisis.
