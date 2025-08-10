Open Menu

Siddiqui Terms Indian Claim Of Downing Pakistani Aircraft As ‘baseless, Farcical'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 10, 2025 | 05:30 PM

Siddiqui terms Indian claim of downing Pakistani aircraft as ‘baseless, farcical'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) Senate Parliamentary Party Leader and senior PML-N leader Senator Irfan Siddiqui has strongly rejected India’s latest claim of downing Pakistani aircraft, calling it “baseless and farcical.”

Speaking to a private tv channel on Sunday, he warned that such unfounded assertions would only deepen India’s international embarrassment.

Siddiqui said the claim—surfacing 95 days after Marqa e Haq’s battle for truth—lacks credibility and reflects a pattern of misinformation. “Falsehood never stands alone; it breeds more lies,” he remarked, adding that the Modi government’s statement is just another link in a continuing chain of deception.

On domestic political developments, Siddiqui criticized media portrayals of meetings between former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and leaders like Defence Minister Khawaja Asif. He said labeling these routine political engagements as extraordinary or conspiratorial distorts reality and fuels unnecessary media hype. Linking such meetings to the arrest of any government official, he added, is both unfounded and misleading.

Turning to PTI, Siddiqui said the party has lost public support, and no one is willing to take to the streets for them. He described the attempt to turn national celebrations on August 14 into protests as a continuation of the May 9 mindset.

“The government has nothing to fear from PTI,” he said, noting that the public has consistently rejected their protest calls, including the one on August 5.

Siddiqui emphasized that the government has never opposed dialogue with PTI—neither in the past nor now—but meaningful negotiations require a serious shift in PTI’s thinking and approach.

He also criticized several decisions made by PTI Chairman Imran Khan, saying they deviate from parliamentary and democratic norms. The decision to boycott upcoming by-elections, Siddiqui added, is against democratic values. He pointed out that many PTI leaders themselves favor participating in the electoral process, indicating internal divisions within the party.

Commenting on the broader political landscape, Siddiqui said a genuine opposition never runs out of ideas. With strong ideology and public backing, it can effectively challenge the government—even with limited numbers.

He stressed that all state institutions, including the judiciary, parliament and economic activity, are functioning normally, and it is misleading to portray the personal anguish of a few individuals as a national crisis.

Recent Stories

Dubai Press Club to organise fifth edition of Duba ..

Dubai Press Club to organise fifth edition of Dubai PodFest on 30th September

2 hours ago
 214 UAE aid trucks carrying 4,565 tonnes entered G ..

214 UAE aid trucks carrying 4,565 tonnes entered Gaza Strip so far as part of 'O ..

3 hours ago
 Alia Abdulsalam: First Emirati woman to compete in ..

Alia Abdulsalam: First Emirati woman to compete in Formula 4 Powerboat World Cha ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai’s AI Accelerator calls on tech innovators ..

Dubai’s AI Accelerator calls on tech innovators to engineer future of governme ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai Land Department records over 4,000 new real ..

Dubai Land Department records over 4,000 new real estate activities in H1 2025

3 hours ago
 GCC-Stat: 100% of households in GCC countries have ..

GCC-Stat: 100% of households in GCC countries have access to safe drinking water ..

4 hours ago
Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in cere ..

Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in ceremony of 35 new judges at Dubai ..

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ecuador on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ecuador on Independence Day

4 hours ago
 Irregular crossings into EU down 18% in first 7 mo ..

Irregular crossings into EU down 18% in first 7 months of 2025

5 hours ago
 South Korea:17 units above division level disbande ..

South Korea:17 units above division level disbanded or integrated

6 hours ago
 Alaska summit: Ukraine's European allies say peace ..

Alaska summit: Ukraine's European allies say peace talks must include Kyiv

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 August 2025

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan