Kohat Police Foil Arms Smuggling Attempt, Arrest 3 Suspects

Umer Jamshaid Published August 10, 2025 | 05:30 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) Kohat Police Station Muhammad Riaz Shaheed on Sunday foiled an attempt to smuggle weapons, arresting three arms smugglers.

The successful operation was carried out by SHO Riaz Hussain and his team during a high-check blockade under the leadership of DSP Saddar Anwar Khan.

According to the sources of Kohat police, the police had been tipped off about the smuggling attempt and laid a trap to apprehend the suspects.

During the search, a large cache of weapons was recovered from the secret compartments of the vehicle, skillfully hidden by the smugglers.

The recovered arms included 4 Kalashnikovs, 1 repeater, 3 pistols, and 1088 cartridges. The suspects had taken great care to conceal the weapons, but the police were able to detect and recover them.

The arrested suspects have been transferred to MRS Police Station for further legal action. The operation was conducted under the orders of District Police Officer Dr. Zahidullah Khan, who has launched a crackdown against illegal weapons across the district.

