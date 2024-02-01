Deputy Chief Engineer SNGPL Promoted In Next Grade
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2024 | 07:55 PM
Deputy Chief Engineer of Distribution at Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), Hussain Zafar, has been promoted to the position of Chief Engineer, according to an official notification
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) Deputy Chief Engineer of Distribution at Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), Hussain Zafar, has been promoted to the position of Chief Engineer, according to an official notification.
The announcement states that a total of 27 executive staff members at SNGPL have been promoted to grade VII, which includes the promotion of Hussain Zafar.
The SNGPL staffers congratulated him over his promotion and expressed best wishes.
Meanwhile, newly promoted Chief Engineer Hussain Zafar talking to APP said that all out efforts would be made for resolving issues of consumers.
He said that prompt action would be taken over complaints of gas pilfering and added that there will be no compromise on pilferage of gas across the region.
He said that the teams were conducting raids on daily basis against illegal use of compressors and connections were being disconnected.
Recent Stories
FCCI demands remedial measures for export sector
KP achieves industrial development milestone with Chitral Economic Zone inaugura ..
Election 2024 fever grips KP as advertisement business shines
Upcoming Indian elections raise concerns as BJP eyes third term: Experts
Gastro diseases claiming lives of 60,000 people per annum: experts
Su announces beginning of Bachelor's degree classes
Statistical review of National Women’s T20 Tournament 2023-24
Persecution of religious minorities at its peak in India under Modi
Nawaz Sharif to address public gathering in Faisalabad on Friday: Sheikh Ejaz
Resolution of Kashmir dispute as per UN resolutions stressed
Pak taekwondo athletes training camp concludes in Sharjah
Kashmir Solidarity Day event organised
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Election 2024 fever grips KP as advertisement business shines3 minutes ago
-
Upcoming Indian elections raise concerns as BJP eyes third term: Experts3 minutes ago
-
Gastro diseases claiming lives of 60,000 people per annum: experts3 minutes ago
-
Persecution of religious minorities at its peak in India under Modi21 minutes ago
-
Nawaz Sharif to address public gathering in Faisalabad on Friday: Sheikh Ejaz21 minutes ago
-
Resolution of Kashmir dispute as per UN resolutions stressed21 minutes ago
-
Kashmir Solidarity Day event organised21 minutes ago
-
Wheat quota enhanced for Gilgit Baltistan26 minutes ago
-
Agriculture official says plan ready to increase per acre produce26 minutes ago
-
Hazara police finalize security, logistical preparations for election 202426 minutes ago
-
EPA converts 1985kgs confiscated plastic bags into green benches, planters: DG EPA26 minutes ago
-
RPO reviews facilities provided to businessmen at BFC26 minutes ago