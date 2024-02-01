Deputy Chief Engineer SNGPL promoted in next grade

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) Deputy Chief Engineer of Distribution at Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), Hussain Zafar, has been promoted to the position of Chief Engineer, according to an official notification.

The announcement states that a total of 27 executive staff members at SNGPL have been promoted to grade VII, which includes the promotion of Hussain Zafar.

The SNGPL staffers congratulated him over his promotion and expressed best wishes.

Meanwhile, newly promoted Chief Engineer Hussain Zafar talking to APP said that all out efforts would be made for resolving issues of consumers.

He said that prompt action would be taken over complaints of gas pilfering and added that there will be no compromise on pilferage of gas across the region.

He said that the teams were conducting raids on daily basis against illegal use of compressors and connections were being disconnected.