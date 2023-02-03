UrduPoint.com

Deputy Commissioner Approved New Traffic Plan

Faizan Hashmi Published February 03, 2023 | 06:00 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro while approving the new traffic plan has asked the officers concerned to ensure implementation of laws in letter and spirit and strict action against violators.

While presiding over the meeting of the District Traffic Management board here at his office on Friday, the Deputy Commissioner also directed the Assistant Commissioner City, officers of District Police, Traffic Police and Anti-Encroachment to make coordinated efforts in removing the soft encroachment from city roads and streets.

He approved the list of proposed points for regularizing as vehicles' parking points with condition that only single lane parking will be allowed at these points and otherwise the said points will be de-notified in case of receiving public complaints of traffic interruption.

The meeting also decided to appoint Honorary Secretary of Traffic Management Board Javed Iqbal as focal person with assigned task to monitor the implementation on new traffic plan and resolve the traffic related issues in consultation with the Chairman District Traffic Management Board.

The meeting also decided to install traffic sign boards of a private company after consultation with the HMC and Traffic Police. The meeting also decided to submit recommendations of launching Peoples Bus Service routes including from Hyderabad to Latifabad, Kohsar to University of Sindh Jamshoro.

