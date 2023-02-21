Deputy Commissioner Lahore Rafia Haider reviews arrangements for PSL-8 matches

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Rafia Haider chaired a meeting here on Tuesday to review the arrangements for Pakistan Super League (PSL-8) matches in the city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ):Deputy Commissioner Lahore Rafia Haider chaired a meeting here on Tuesday to review the arrangements for Pakistan Super League (PSL-8) matches in the city.

Presiding over a meeting at PCB High Performance Center Gaddafi Stadium with the participation of district administration, PCB, police and representatives of all teams, she reviewed the security, screening and camera installation process.

Additional Deputy Commissioner HQ, PCB officials and SP Security have been directed to conduct a complete review of the route. All facilities including water and lights would be provided in the parking area.

In view of security, hotels around Gaddafi stadium will be closed and gas supply would be suspended.

The meeting was told that LESCO team would ensure uninterrupted power supply while more than 350 workers of LWMC would participate in the cleaning operation.

The meeting was also told that additional traffic police personnel would be deployed to maintain traffic flow.

The Deputy Commissioner said that all arrangements would be ensured with thebest coordination in administrative matters.