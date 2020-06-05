UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Pays Visit To Bazaars To Monitor SOPs Implementation

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 04:19 PM

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Umair paid surprise visit to various bazaars and reviewed implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) against spread of coronavirus

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Umair paid surprise visit to various bazaars and reviewed implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) against spread of coronavirus.

Flanked by District Police Officer (DPO) Capt Hafiz Wahid Mehmood, Colonel Shahid and representatives of trade unions, the DC sealed several shops for violating SOPs.

He also distributed free face mask among shopkeepers and urged them to ensure implementation of precautionary measures to stop spread of the contagion.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that coronavirus was global challenge and it could be prevented only by following the notified precautionary measures of the government.

He urged people to make collective efforts and eliminate the deadly virus from the area.

