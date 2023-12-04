Deputy Head GCF appreciates NDMA’s efforts; assures strong technical support for accreditation process

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) Chairman, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik on Monday met with Deputy Executive Director of Green Climate Fund (GCF), Henry Gonzalez at COP 28 UAE and discussed Pakistan’s urgent need for GCF priority funding for climate adaptation, especially preparedness and project development.

The Deputy ED GCF appreciated NDMA’s efforts and assured provision of strong technical support for project preparation and project-based accreditation.

He also expressed interest in collaborating with NDMA on developing climate-resilient projects and programs for Pakistan, a news release said.

The Chairman NDMA highlighted the innovative initiatives taken by the authority for proactive management through tech-based predictive modelling.

He informed about Pakistan's Green Initiative to tackle food security as a critical aspect of the impact of disasters.

The NDMA in its narrative at various activities taking place during the international climate conference COP-28 has said, "Pakistan is one of the first countries to fully remodel its Proactive Disaster Management System, incorporating high-tech processes and innovative solutions to enhance its resilience and preparedness through newly- established National Emergencies Operation Center (NEOC). As the world faces the challenges of climate change and its impacts, NDMA Pakistan is ready to share its best practices and learn from others at the COP28 conference."

National Common Operating Picture (NCOP), through the dynamic platform of NEOC is developed that integrates data from various sources & real time information regarding weather, temperature, precipitation, glaciers melting, El Nino, La Nina etc. This enables analysis for early warnings and response. NCOP is also tool for effective coordination with all stakeholders, including provincial and district authorities, civil society, media and international partners and to disseminate timely and accurate risk information to the communities at risk.

NDMA is working towards supporting vulnerable and marginalized communities as well as access to global research and early warning technical capacities that are available for all through its Think Tank National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM).

NIDM is linkage between academia and research institutions in Pakistan and abroad, and support them to conduct locally relevant and context-specific studies on the impacts and risks of climate change.

NDMA’s Perspective for COP28 Participation:

Global innovative technologies such as Electronic Multi Hazard Early Warning System (EMHEW) and Electronic Multi Hazards Vulnerability Risk Assessment (EMHVRA) can be roped in for synergy and collaboration.

NDMA is keen to adopt and adapt the latest technologies for early warning, such as satellite imagery, artificial intelligence and big data, to enhance its capacity and efficiency.

This will create a hub of disaster risk information at the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC).

This will help to understand and address the various risks and vulnerabilities in the country, and identify the at-risk areas and populations. It will also enable the development of climate change and DRR adaptive strategies, and provide data and insights for informed decision-making on land-use planning, building codes and infrastructure development.

NDMA advocates Regionalization of Disaster mitigation & Climate Diplomacy Gateway which involves the establishment of regional offices and hubs to facilitate the implementation of inclusive and context-specific disaster risk reduction (DRR) strategies and engage regional and global partners to exchange knowledge and expertise and to explore opportunities for synergy and collaboration. For instance, formation of regional urban search and rescue teams, which are trained and equipped to conduct swift and effective rescue operations in urban settings, where disasters can cause massive casualties and damages.

Pakistan's INSRAG Certified teams are also ready to be deployed to other countries in the region and beyond in emergencies, as a gesture of solidarity and cooperation and as a means of promoting climate diplomacy as it was deployed in quake-hit Turkiye earlier in this year.

NDMA recognizes the significance of establishment of Mechanisms for risk information/communication to reaching out all communities in remotest areas for proactive preparedness for emergencies and disasters. NDMA uses all available mediums, such as radio, television, mobile phones, and social media, to communicate with these communities and to raise their awareness and preparedness. NDMA also advocates active participation of local communities in the planning and implementation of DRR initiatives.

The authority urges to conduct periodic audits to ascertain the safety and resilience of all strategic infrastructures and pre-coordinated support system for logistics and stocking with various agencies and organizations, such as UN, Red Crescent, and local & international NGOs to mobilize and deliver the necessary resources and assistance to the affected areas.

Pakistan's vision is to achieve proactive disaster management, synergized preparedness and minimal losses and to contribute to the global efforts to combat climate change and its impacts. Government of Pakistan & NDMA invites all stakeholders to join hands and work together for a safer and more resilient future.