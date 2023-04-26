Deputy Speaker NA inaugurates NADRA Office at tehsil Meran in Bannu

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :Deputy Speaker National Assembly, Zahid Akram Durrani here Wednesday inaugurated the NADRA Office at tehsil Meran in Bannu district.

The Deputy Speaker went around different sections of the office and termed it a gift for the people of the area.

Zahid Akram Durrani said that bringing less developed areas at par with developed regions was the top priority of the government and that Bannu would be made a model district of KP.

He said the Federal government and JUIF leadership has played a key role in the development of Bannu referring to the mega projects completed by former Chief Minister Akram Khan Durrani during 2002-2007.

The Deputy Speaker said that people of tehsil Meran would now get NADRA services at their doorsteps and will save their time and money as well.