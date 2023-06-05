Dera police arrest 47 proclaimed offenders among 219 accused in May

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :The district police arrested 219 accused including 47 proclaimed offenders and recovered a huge quantity of drugs and cache of arms during various operations conducted against anti-social elements across the district during the last month.

Sharing the performance report of the last month, the police spokesman said the district police were committed to protecting lives and property of citizens and as part of such efforts several operations conducted in various parts of the district.

During these operations, the police apprehended 219 accused including 47 proclaimed offenders who were wanted to police in several cases and recovered 03 rifles, 68 pistols, 22 guns, 08 Kalashnikovs and 1184 cartridges from them.

The police also conducted operations against menace of drugs and seized a total of around 82.264 kilograms of hashish, 4.722 kg of heroin, 4.745 kg ice-drugs, 5.01 kg Cannabis and 229 bottles of liquor during this period.

District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani appreciated the performance of police and said the Dera Police were effectively and bravely fighting against all kinds of crimes and had offered supreme sacrifices for the sake of peace in the area.