Dera Radio celebrates 40th anniversary

D I KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) ::Radio Pakistan Dera Ismail Khan here on Saturday arranged a ceremony in connection with its 40th founding anniversary.

The ceremony was attended among others by Assistant Commissioner Dera, Sameer Laghari, Head of Dera literary society Gulzar Ahmad, local elites and literary figures.

On this occasion, local literary circles congratulated Station Director Dera, Sahibzada Najam-ul-Hassan and his team for their contributions and hoped that they would further facilitate literary circles of Dera and provide them a platform to express their skills.

It is worth mentioning that Dera Radio Station was established on January 15 1981 and was given a limited airtime. At present, programs of various categories are aired from the station from morning till late night.