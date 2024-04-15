DG HDA Asks Employees To Improve Service Delivery
Umer Jamshaid Published April 15, 2024 | 08:10 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) The Director General of Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) Pervez Ahmed Baloch has said the HDA could restore its tainted reputation by delivering its services by utilizing its scarce resources in order to satisfy the public.
In a statement issued here on Monday, Baloch said on one hand the authority was continuously facing financial woes and on the other it had to cope with unrelenting criticism of all the stakeholders over the HDA's performance.
While visiting various departments of the authority and interacting with the officers, the DG emphasized that the officers and staff should optimize their performance with the aim to deliver better services to the people.
He underlined the need of ending the yawning gap between income and expenditures of the authority and said without increasing revenue generation the financial health of the authority could not be restored.
The DG said he was aware of the contentious issue of non-payment of several months salaries and pensions to the staff and assured that he would take up the matter with the Sindh Government to seek a permanent resolution.
Baloch was notified as the DG HDA on April 9, a day before the holidays of Eidul Fitr.
He formally assumed the charge of his office on Monday after which he held introductory meetings with the officers and the staff.
Earlier on April 13 and 14, Baloch visited the drainage pumping stations to check if the installations were working properly to drain the rainwater.
APP/zmb/
