DG HDA Assures Employees Of Securing Rs 500 Mln Bailout From Govt Soon
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 11, 2024 | 10:44 PM
Director General of Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) Zahid Hussain Shar has expressed hope that the authority will receive the Sindh Government's bailout package of Rs 500 million as soon as the provincial cabinet is formed
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Director General of Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) Zahid Hussain Shar has expressed hope that the authority will receive the Sindh Government's bailout package of Rs 500 million as soon as the provincial cabinet is formed.
At a meeting with a delegation of the workers union, led by Insaf Lashari, the DG said the release of the amount was delayed due to the recent general elections.
The DG acknowledged that the complaints of the employees pertaining to the non-payment of salaries and pensions were justified and he assured them that the administration was making all efforts to secure the required funds.
He pointed out that the Planning and Development Control wing of the HDA was instrumental in terms of revenue collection for the authority.
However, he said, due to the prevailing economic conditions the business of real estate had significantly slowed down, making revenue collection difficult for P&DC.
According to the DG, in absence of the authority's own generated revenues they were dependent on the government's bailout package.
Lashari apprised the DG and other officials that their salaries and pensions of 5 months had not been paid.
Recent Stories
Aseefa Bhutto visits Garhi Khuda Bakhsh
IHC adjourns PTI founder, Quershi's appeals in cipher case
Balochistan CM congratulates Muslim Ummah on starting of Ramadan
EU states reach deal to back rules on app workers' conditions
Justice Naeem Akhtar takes oath as SC judge
Kohat police reunite missing boy with family
Elements selling unhygienic food deserve no leniency: Bilal Yaseen
Unlocking carbon markets potential crucial to achieve green transition goal: Exp ..
Violent protests: ATC discharges 108 PTI workers in 4 cases
CM KP decides to include seminaries in solarization project
Health expert recommends exercise for weight loss in Ramazan
Rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at various parts of country:PMD
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Aseefa Bhutto visits Garhi Khuda Bakhsh4 minutes ago
-
IHC adjourns PTI founder, Quershi's appeals in cipher case3 minutes ago
-
Balochistan CM congratulates Muslim Ummah on starting of Ramadan3 minutes ago
-
Justice Naeem Akhtar takes oath as SC judge3 minutes ago
-
Kohat police reunite missing boy with family3 minutes ago
-
Elements selling unhygienic food deserve no leniency: Bilal Yaseen7 minutes ago
-
Unlocking carbon markets potential crucial to achieve green transition goal: Experts7 minutes ago
-
Violent protests: ATC discharges 108 PTI workers in 4 cases23 minutes ago
-
CM KP decides to include seminaries in solarization project24 minutes ago
-
CS directs to curb menace of profiteering, hoarding in Ramazan25 minutes ago
-
Bilawal extends warm wishes to Muslim Ummah of Ramazan28 minutes ago
-
Swat police finalize security measures for Ramadan28 minutes ago