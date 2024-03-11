DG HDA assures employees of securing Rs 500 mln bailout from govt soon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Director General of Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) Zahid Hussain Shar has expressed hope that the authority will receive the Sindh Government's bailout package of Rs 500 million as soon as the provincial cabinet is formed.

At a meeting with a delegation of the workers union, led by Insaf Lashari, the DG said the release of the amount was delayed due to the recent general elections.

The DG acknowledged that the complaints of the employees pertaining to the non-payment of salaries and pensions were justified and he assured them that the administration was making all efforts to secure the required funds.

He pointed out that the Planning and Development Control wing of the HDA was instrumental in terms of revenue collection for the authority.

However, he said, due to the prevailing economic conditions the business of real estate had significantly slowed down, making revenue collection difficult for P&DC.

According to the DG, in absence of the authority's own generated revenues they were dependent on the government's bailout package.

Lashari apprised the DG and other officials that their salaries and pensions of 5 months had not been paid.