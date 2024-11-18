DG PFA Seals Four Breakfast Eateries, Imposes Fine On 21
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 18, 2024 | 02:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Director General Asim Javed led food safety teams early
Monday morning to Temple Road and Thokar Niaz Baig areas to conduct inspections
and sealed four eateries besides imposing fines on 21 outlets.
A total of 42 breakfast points were checked and four eateries were sealed besides imposing
a fine of Rs 625,000 on 21 food points.
The closures were due to extremely poor hygiene conditions, according to the DG Food
Authority. Heavy fines were imposed as repeated warnings and improvement notices had been
ignored by the owners.
The inspection revealed substandard storage, filthy freezers, rusty utensils and a prevalence
of insects. Expired meat and rotten vegetables were found stored in freezers covered
with mold.
Open drains, dirty washing areas, and foul odors were observed, while essential records
and employee medical certificates were missing.
"Food prepared with substandard ingredients can pose severe health risks," stated Asim Javed.
He emphasized that regular checks were being carried out at all food points to curb health hazards.
The DG noted that food safety teams were conducting continuous operations in Punjab to eradicate
the mafia involved in adulteration and fraud.
"We are implementing measures to bring all stages of food preparation and delivery in line with international standards," he said.
Asim Javed urged the public to support the PFA in tackling counterfeit food products, calling these
perpetrators a menace to society. He encouraged citizens to report violations by calling the
complaint helpline at 1223.
Recent Stories
Realme 13+ 5G: A Powerhouse Punch to All the Competition Ready to Launch in Paki ..
A Deep Dive into Professional Portrait Photography with the Newly Released, Prem ..
Imran, Bushra’s interim bail extended in Toshakhana fake receipts case
Pakistan opt to bat first in final T20I match Australia
PSX KSE-Index crosses historic 95,000 points mark
Pakistan installs first EC Flux Towers in RYK to tackle water security challenge ..
'IDEAS 2024 Defence exhibition to start tomorrow in Karachi
Hajj 2025: Banks to start receiving applications from today
Hasan Nawaz declared bankrupt by London High Court
Salman Ali Agha replaces Mohammad Rizwan in final T20I match against Australia t ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 November 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Miscreants destroy school in S Waziristan12 minutes ago
-
Spanish parliamentary delegation meets speaker Punjab Assembly12 minutes ago
-
Cane Commissioner revises transport charges of Sugar mills12 minutes ago
-
Pak Tourism Investment Summit & Smart Expo due in London42 minutes ago
-
Efforts underway to extend relief to citizens in Tank42 minutes ago
-
Punjab youth to get international job opportunities under CM's vision: Chairperson51 minutes ago
-
Suspected human trafficker in Libya boat accident case arrested52 minutes ago
-
Two held for selling fireworks material52 minutes ago
-
Imran, Bushra’s interim bail extended in Toshakhana fake receipts case1 hour ago
-
Railways assemble 92 freight wagons in Mughalpura in three years1 hour ago
-
Two including one girl injured in South Waziristan house blast1 hour ago
-
FIA arrests man for sexual exploitation of child1 hour ago