DG PFA Seals Four Breakfast Eateries, Imposes Fine On 21

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 18, 2024 | 02:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Director General Asim Javed led food safety teams early

Monday morning to Temple Road and Thokar Niaz Baig areas to conduct inspections

and sealed four eateries besides imposing fines on 21 outlets.

A total of 42 breakfast points were checked and four eateries were sealed besides imposing

a fine of Rs 625,000 on 21 food points.

The closures were due to extremely poor hygiene conditions, according to the DG Food

Authority. Heavy fines were imposed as repeated warnings and improvement notices had been

ignored by the owners.

The inspection revealed substandard storage, filthy freezers, rusty utensils and a prevalence

of insects. Expired meat and rotten vegetables were found stored in freezers covered

with mold.

Open drains, dirty washing areas, and foul odors were observed, while essential records

and employee medical certificates were missing.

"Food prepared with substandard ingredients can pose severe health risks," stated Asim Javed.

He emphasized that regular checks were being carried out at all food points to curb health hazards.

The DG noted that food safety teams were conducting continuous operations in Punjab to eradicate

the mafia involved in adulteration and fraud.

"We are implementing measures to bring all stages of food preparation and delivery in line with international standards," he said.

Asim Javed urged the public to support the PFA in tackling counterfeit food products, calling these

perpetrators a menace to society. He encouraged citizens to report violations by calling the

complaint helpline at 1223.

More Stories From Pakistan