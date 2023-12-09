Open Menu

DHO, DM PPHI Inaugurates Ultrasound Lab At Village

Muhammad Irfan Published December 09, 2023

Under the auspices of PPHI Shaheed Benazirabad, a Laboratory was set up at Basic Health Unit Village Rais Karam Ali Jamali was jointly inaugurated by District Health Officer Dr Asadullah Dahri District Manager PPHI Arif Ali Abbasi and elites of village Sher Muhammad Jamali

On the occasion, the District Manager of PPHI said that all health centres run by PPHI are functioning with better health facilities for the common man.

He said that ultrasound and lab have been inaugurated at this Basic Health Unit that would cater treatment facilities to residents of this village and surrounding areas.

On the occasion, the village elites Sher Muhammad Jamali, Ayaz Ali Jamali, Jahangir Jamali and others commended the setup of the Ultrasound machine and lab.

