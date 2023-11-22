DIG Sukkur suspends 22 policemen involved in illegal activities

DIG Sukkur Region, Abdul Hameed Khoso has suspended more than 22 police officers and personnel belonging to Sukkur range for involvement in illegal activities and neglect of duties and ordered them to report to Range Office Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) DIG Sukkur Region, Abdul Hameed Khoso has suspended more than 22 police officers and personnel belonging to Sukkur range for involvement in illegal activities and neglect of duties and ordered them to report to Range Office Sukkur.

According to the spokesperson of DIG Sukkur on Wednesday, the police officers and personnel who have been suspended included Inspector Nasrullah Lashari, Inspector Manzoor Alam Abro Ghotki, SIP Ejaz Jaskani Ghotki, SIP Imran Bhayo Khairpur, ASI Sanwal Konharu Ghotki, ASI Nasrullah Lashari Khairpur, ASI Asghar Jaskani Ghotki, HC Abdul Razzaq Bhatti Ghotki, HC Saeed Gadani Sukkur, HC Abdul Jabbar Meher Sukkur, HC Riyaz Leghari Ghotki, PC Shaukat Khoso Sukkur, PC Shahnawaz Selro Ghotki, PC Imran Khoso Sukkur, PC Rais Chachar, PC Shabir Bhiyo Sukkur, PC Mushtaq Shar Khairpur, PC Ali Mohammad Nareju Khairpur, PC Sultan Soomro Ghotki, PC Khalil Dayo Ghotki, PC Majid Malik Ghotki and PC Yasir Badani (Sukkur).