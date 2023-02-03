UrduPoint.com

DIGP Hazara Inquires About Health Of Cop Injured In Peshawar Blast

Muhammad Irfan Published February 03, 2023 | 07:05 PM

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP), Hazara, Tahir Ayub Khan on Friday paid a visit to a constable of Battgaram Police, Ghazi Zia ul Haque, who was injured in the Peshawar Police Lines blast

BATTAGRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP), Hazara, Tahir Ayub Khan on Friday paid a visit to a constable of Battgaram Police, Ghazi Zia ul Haque, who was injured in the Peshawar Police Lines blast.

He presented a bouquet of flowers and cash to Ghazi Zia ul Haque and called for providing all medical facilities to the injured cop.

DIGP Hazara also met with the constable's father and assured them of the police department's full cooperation.

DMS Emergency Dr Rehman Durrani briefed DIG Hazara regarding the treatment of the Ghazi constable in detail.

DIG Hazara said, "Our jawans are the valuable assets of our force and we will provide all facilities for treatment of the injured constable."

