Directions issued to finalize security, allied arrangements for Long March

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi district administration has directed the authorities concerned to finalize all the arrangements including security for the Long March of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

All the officers concerned including City Police Officer, Rawalpindi, District Officer, CTD, all the Assistant Commissioners, Chief Traffic Officer, Chief Executive Officer, District Health Authority, the Civil Defence Officer, the District Emergency Officer, Rescue-1122, and the Medical Superintendents of BBH, HFH, DHQ, RICH Hospital, Rawalpindi have been directed to finalize all the arrangements including security for the PTI Long March.

The Police Department and CPO Office have been directed to finalize necessary security arrangements at the entry and exit points and venues of reception of the march.

The CPO has been instructed to ensure sufficient deployment of police personnel at entry and exit points of the district. Vulnerable points including Airport, Railway Station etc should be properly manned by police personnel.

The police department has been instructed to ensure foolproof security arrangements at the travelling route of the long march besides necessary security arrangements at the government offices and sensitive installations and deployment be put on high alert.

All security measures to thwart any untoward incident should be taken in coordination with concerned departments well in time.

The special branch has also been instructed for clearance of the route of the long march utilizing all the available technical gadgetry prior to it commencement.

CTD has been directed to ensure strict monitoring of proscribed persons/originations and timely sharing of any threat alert with concerned quarters and quick action be ensured on reporting of any suspicious activity.

Assistant Commissioners of City, Cantt and Saddar areas have been directed keep in a close liaison with all allied departments especially those responding in emergency and to ensure close coordination with LEAs to thwart any untoward incident.

The ACs of Rawalpindi district will ensure high alert situation of health institutions, Rescue-1122, Civil Defence as per their respective domain.

City Traffic Officer, Rawalpindi has been instructed to prepare a comprehensive traffic plan indicating routes and traffic diversions and stay in a close liaison with all the administrative departments and district administration, Rawalpindi.

Civil Defence officer has been instructed to ensure the availability of bomb disposal vehicles and squad during the long march to meet any emergency.

The authorities concerned of the health department have been directed to ensure the situation of high alert in all allied hospitals to meet any emergency.

Rescue-1122 authorities have been instructed to remain on high alert situation during the long march ensuring availability of standby ambulances besides suitable deployment of the staff and ambulances in coordination with LEAs.