Director Agriculture Bahawalpur inspects fertilizers market

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) Director, of the Agriculture Department, Bahawalpur, Muhammad Jameel Ghauri has visited the fertilizers market in Ahmadpur East and inspected the availability of fertilizers to farmers.

According to a press release issued here, there were complaints from farmers that fertilizer bags were stocked in godown and were being sold out to farmers at higher rates instead of selling out on fixed rates.

“Following the news published and aired by media outlets, the Director, of the Agriculture Department, Bahawalpur, Muhammad Jameed Ghauri made a surprise visit to the fertilizers market in Ahmadpur East and inspected the availability of fertilizers to peasants.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the government would take stern action against those dealers who would indulge in selling fertilizer bags at higher rates, violating fixed rates.