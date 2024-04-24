Director General HDA for completing development work on Gulistan-e-Sarmast Housing Scheme

Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published April 24, 2024 | 09:11 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Director General Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) Pervaiz Ahmed Balouch Wednesday said that main purpose of introducing Gulistan-e- Sarmast residential project was to provide homes to low income homeless people.

He expressed these views during the visit of Gulistan-e-Sarmast Kohsar extension,Kohsar general public, Gulshan-e-Quaid Housing scheme and other water installations.

He directed relevant officers to ensure basic facilities including water and road construction so that objective of such project could be achieved.

He also directed to complete under construction Husri pumping station, settling tank/water reservoir near Habib Farm at earliest.

Project Director Housing, Junaid Ahmed, Director planning Zafar Jatoi, Abdul Manan Shaikh, Executive Engineer Sarfaraz Ahmed and other relevant officers were also present on the occasion.

The Director General was also briefed about development work carried out on different schemes.

The DG was apprised that settling tank having capacity to store 5 million gallon water will work as water reservoir for sarmast Housing Scheme as well as entire Kohsar zone and 90% work of reservoir has been completed.

The DG directed to accelerate pace of work on the scheme and complete it in stipulated time.

