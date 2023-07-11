Open Menu

Director LDA's One Window Cell Transferred, Rafia Nazir Appointed

Sumaira FH Published July 11, 2023 | 07:42 PM

Director LDA's One Window Cell transferred, Rafia Nazir appointed

After the visit of Chief Minister Punjab to LDA One Window Cell, Commissioner Lahore and DG LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa called an important meeting on issues related to One Window Cell

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :After the visit of Chief Minister Punjab to LDA One Window Cell, Commissioner Lahore and DG LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa called an important meeting on issues related to One Window Cell.

The Commissioner and DG LDA immediately removed the Director One Window Cell and issued instructions to change the management team of One Window Cell.

Randhawa has directed to appoint Rafia Nazir as Director One Window Cell. He directed her to take up charge immediately and start working. He said that new officers are being appointed at the one window cell on the basis of previous performance. The time of LDA one window cell has been extended till 5:00 pm instead of 2 pm and Citizens' applications can now be received up to 5:00 pm instead of 2 pm.

He directed that director one window cell and office staff will remain in the office until late for timely completion of the work on daily basis and citizens convenience.

To clear the pendency work, the concerned departments of LDA will work till 8 pm to complete their work. He said that the performance of the newly appointed officers will be monitored on a daily basis.

Additional DG Housing will personally listen to the problems of the citizens on daily basis. The directors related to housing will be present in the one window cell for two hours every day to solve the problems of the citizens. No negligence will be tolerated in providing better services to the citizens, he directed. The performance of the newly appointed team will be evaluated after seven days, he added.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Punjab Visit Muhammad Ali Housing

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Music &amp; Arts Foundation inaugurates ..

Abu Dhabi Music &amp; Arts Foundation inaugurates ‘Art at Embassies’ in Pari ..

5 minutes ago
 Cars' sale decreases by 58.65 % during FY 2023

Cars' sale decreases by 58.65 % during FY 2023

2 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif praises IB' ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif praises IB's performance, role

2 minutes ago
 US Says Destruction of Chemical Weapons Separate F ..

US Says Destruction of Chemical Weapons Separate From Issue of Cluster Munitions

2 minutes ago
 Crime review meeting held

Crime review meeting held

2 minutes ago
 DeSantis to Meet Campaign Donors Next Week, Propos ..

DeSantis to Meet Campaign Donors Next Week, Propose 'Long Game' Against Trump - ..

2 minutes ago
Member Custom holds meeting with PCMEA

Member Custom holds meeting with PCMEA

23 minutes ago
 Russia Blocks UNSC Resolution to Extend Aid Delive ..

Russia Blocks UNSC Resolution to Extend Aid Delivery to Syria Via Turkey for 9 M ..

23 minutes ago
 Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) set up n ..

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) set up new sub-division Gulzar-e-Quaid ..

23 minutes ago
 IESCO notifies power suspension programme

IESCO notifies power suspension programme

30 minutes ago
 US Sanctions Head of Serbia's Security Intelligenc ..

US Sanctions Head of Serbia's Security Intelligence Agency - Treasury

23 minutes ago
 Blinken Says Decision on When to End Ukraine Confl ..

Blinken Says Decision on When to End Ukraine Conflict Up to Kiev

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan