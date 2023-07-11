After the visit of Chief Minister Punjab to LDA One Window Cell, Commissioner Lahore and DG LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa called an important meeting on issues related to One Window Cell

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :After the visit of Chief Minister Punjab to LDA One Window Cell, Commissioner Lahore and DG LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa called an important meeting on issues related to One Window Cell.

The Commissioner and DG LDA immediately removed the Director One Window Cell and issued instructions to change the management team of One Window Cell.

Randhawa has directed to appoint Rafia Nazir as Director One Window Cell. He directed her to take up charge immediately and start working. He said that new officers are being appointed at the one window cell on the basis of previous performance. The time of LDA one window cell has been extended till 5:00 pm instead of 2 pm and Citizens' applications can now be received up to 5:00 pm instead of 2 pm.

He directed that director one window cell and office staff will remain in the office until late for timely completion of the work on daily basis and citizens convenience.

To clear the pendency work, the concerned departments of LDA will work till 8 pm to complete their work. He said that the performance of the newly appointed officers will be monitored on a daily basis.

Additional DG Housing will personally listen to the problems of the citizens on daily basis. The directors related to housing will be present in the one window cell for two hours every day to solve the problems of the citizens. No negligence will be tolerated in providing better services to the citizens, he directed. The performance of the newly appointed team will be evaluated after seven days, he added.