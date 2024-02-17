District admin imposes ban on sale of wheat pills

Deputy Commissioner Shahid Luk imposed a ban on the sale of wheat pills (Aluminium Phosphide), as these are injurious to health and often noted as a cause of suicide

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Shahid Luk imposed a ban on the sale of wheat pills (Aluminium Phosphide), as these are injurious to health and often noted as a cause of suicide.

According to official sources, the district administration imposed section 144 and no shopkeeper will be allowed to keep or sell it.

Strict action will be taken against the sellers of the pills. As per notification, the order will remain effective till February 23.