Three Held With Narcotics
Umer Jamshaid Published September 16, 2025 | 03:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) Factory Area police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested
three drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession.
In a crackdown, the police conducted raids and arrested Hassan,
Azam, and Yousaf, and seized 817 gram, 720 gram, and 540 gram
cannabis from them, respectively.
Cases have been registered against the accused.
DPO Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf said that drug peddlers would
face strict action without any leniency.
