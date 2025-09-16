Open Menu

Three Held With Narcotics

Umer Jamshaid Published September 16, 2025 | 03:40 PM

Three held with narcotics

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) Factory Area police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested

three drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession.

In a crackdown, the police conducted raids and arrested Hassan,

Azam, and Yousaf, and seized 817 gram, 720 gram, and 540 gram

cannabis from them, respectively.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

DPO Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf said that drug peddlers would

face strict action without any leniency.

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Mexico on In ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Mexico on Independence Day

31 minutes ago
 Direct flight operations between Pakistan and Iran ..

Direct flight operations between Pakistan and Iran have begun

47 minutes ago
 NYUAD scientists use AI to forecast harmful solar ..

NYUAD scientists use AI to forecast harmful solar winds days in advance

1 hour ago
 Dubai Chambers, Italiacamp sign MoU to strengthen ..

Dubai Chambers, Italiacamp sign MoU to strengthen trade, investment relations

1 hour ago
 China launches internet technology test satellite

China launches internet technology test satellite

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Papua ..

UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Papua New Guinea on Independence Da ..

1 hour ago
Arab Parliament welcomes outcomes of Arab-Islamic ..

Arab Parliament welcomes outcomes of Arab-Islamic Emergency Summit in Doha

2 hours ago
 Samiya Hijab clarifies deal speculation after forg ..

Samiya Hijab clarifies deal speculation after forgiving accused

2 hours ago
 Punjab makes septic tanks mandatory for all housin ..

Punjab makes septic tanks mandatory for all housing societies, plazas

2 hours ago
 Luxembourg to recognise State of Palestine

Luxembourg to recognise State of Palestine

2 hours ago
 UAE President arrives in Azerbaijan on official vi ..

UAE President arrives in Azerbaijan on official visit

2 hours ago
 Five security officials including captain martyred ..

Five security officials including captain martyred in Balochistan: ISPR

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan