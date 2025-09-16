Three held with narcotics

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) Factory Area police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested

three drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession.

In a crackdown, the police conducted raids and arrested Hassan,

Azam, and Yousaf, and seized 817 gram, 720 gram, and 540 gram

cannabis from them, respectively.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

DPO Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf said that drug peddlers would

face strict action without any leniency.