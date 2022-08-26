UrduPoint.com

District Administration Nominates Focal Persons For Tourists After Food-emergency In Swat

Umer Jamshaid Published August 26, 2022 | 02:50 PM

District administration nominates focal persons for tourists after food-emergency in Swat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner Swat, Ibrar Wazir on Friday said that after declaration of flood emergency, tourists do not need to get panic as safe places have been arranged for stay and onward safe exist.

He said that tourists are requested not to panic and contact their respective Tehsil Administration. "We have arranged safe places. Focal Person for Babuzai is Amjid (03479864411) and Madyan,Bahrain and Kalam is Irfan (03143535888)".

Taking to APP, he said that district administration on the directives of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has mobilized 1000 human resource,machinery of Rescue, WSSC, TMA and local government teams on ground and taking part in relief and rescue operation.

He said teams have distributed food and non food packages in three thousand families and assured that damages to houses and property will be compensated in a week.

He said that electricity has been restored restored in the flood affected areas and clean drinking water being provided to residents.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Electricity Flood Water Swat Bahrain Babuzai Government

Recent Stories

Jurrat Ke Nishaan

Jurrat Ke Nishaan

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th August 2022

6 hours ago
 Bayern to play Barcelona in Champions League group ..

Bayern to play Barcelona in Champions League group stage, Man City to meet Dortm ..

14 hours ago
 US says any Russian bid to divert Ukraine nuclear ..

US says any Russian bid to divert Ukraine nuclear energy 'unacceptable'

14 hours ago
 US Approves Possible $1.95Bln Sale of Black Hawk h ..

US Approves Possible $1.95Bln Sale of Black Hawk helicopters to Australia - Pent ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.