District administration takes all possible measures to provide relief to public during rain

In view of the recent heavy rains and weather conditions, the district administration on the direction of Administrator Metropolitan Corporation, Commissioner, Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat has taken all possible measures to provide relief to the public on urgent basis

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) In view of the recent heavy rains and weather conditions, the district administration on the direction of Administrator Metropolitan Corporation, Commissioner, Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat has taken all possible measures to provide relief to the public on urgent basis.

In this regard, on the direction of Commissioner and Director General PDMA Balochistan Jahanzeb Khan, the staff through heavy machinery had cleaned the drains in different areas of the city, eliminate the encroachments on water channel and removed garbage.

The staff are busy in the process of disposal and cleaning of various roads of the city.

The high ups has continued to monitor all the operations and drainage works until late at night during the rains resulted the water did not accumulate anywhere in the city due to the stormy rains and people got a lot of convenience and relief.

The staff of Metropolitan Corporation and PDMA continued to work day and night with great zeal and cleared the blocked drains on various roads and improved the sanitation system.

Talking to media persons on the occasion, the Commissioner said that the staff worked day and night with great care and did not allow flood situation which was commendable.

The commissioner said that there was always a risk of urban flooding due to heavy rains, but owing to timely measures taken by the administration Double Road, Jinnah Road, Airport Road, Liaquat Bazar, Kandahari Bazar and other areas had been cleared.

Hamzas also requested the public to take precautionary measures, saying that they should not allow water to store on the roofs of their houses and ensure its drainage, use electrical appliances carefully, drain of their street and neighborhood and keep checking.

In case of any emergency, he asked the people to contact control room, he concluded.