District Jail's Health Council Meets
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 07, 2024 | 01:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) The first meeting of District Jail Sargodha Health Council was held under the chairmanship
of Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Sargodha Shoaib Ali here on Sunday.
The meeting was attended by CEO Health Dr Asad Aslam, Jail Superintendent Abu Bakar Abdullah,
Medical Superintendent Dr Faisal Masood Teaching Hospital Akif Bashir, and other members.
A detailed review of the medical facilities provided to the prisoners in jail hospital was
taken and several important decisions regarding the upgrading of the jail hospital were
made in the meeting.
The Deputy Commissioner said that all available resources would be utilized to ensure
the provision of the best possible public health facilities to prisoners.
It was pertinent to mention that hospital of the District Jail has been brought under the
Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, after which the Health Council was
established in the hospital, with the Deputy Commissioner as its chairman.
Upon arrival at the jail, the jail police squad presented a salute to the Deputy Commissioner.
