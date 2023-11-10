Open Menu

District Sports Office SBA Organized Exhibitory Matches Of Football, Hockey

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 10, 2023 | 08:01 PM

District sports office SBA organized exhibitory matches of football, hockey

On the directives of the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs Sindh and Deputy Commissioner Zahid Hussain Rind, the District Sports Office Shaheed Benazirabad organized exhibitory matches of Football and hockey on the occasion of Iqbal Day, Assistant Commissioner Nawabshah Salmon Ayub was Chief Guest on the occasion

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) On the directives of the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs Sindh and Deputy Commissioner Zahid Hussain Rind, the District Sports Office Shaheed Benazirabad organized exhibitory matches of Football and hockey on the occasion of Iqbal Day, Assistant Commissioner Nawabshah Salmon Ayub was Chief Guest on the occasion.

The football match was played between King Baloch Football Club and Firdous Football Club on Government Boys College Ground, which was won by King Baloch Football Club.

The hockey match was played between Nawabshah Green and Nawabshah Blue teams at Askari Hockey Ground and was won by Green Team by a 2-4 margin. Assistant Commissioner Salmon Ayub and District Sports Officer Abdul Rahim Rajput awarded winning and runners trophies to winning and runner teams of football and hockey.

Addressing the occasion Assistant Commissioner and Sports officer said that the sports were arranged in order to pay tribute to the poet of East Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

They said that players would be given more opportunities to participate in games, which would impose positive effects on the health of youths.

The program was also attended by General Secretary District Hockey Association Syed Hassan Askari Kazmi, football office bearers Ali Nawaz Khalidi, Rao Naeem Biloo, Faiz Baloch, Dr Rizwan, Secretary Information DHA SBA and Coordinator District Sports Officer Muhammad Javed Malik.

APP/rzq-mwq

Related Topics

Sindh Football Hockey Sports Martyrs Shaheed Allama Muhammad Iqbal Nawabshah Salmon Government

Recent Stories

Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh reviews arr ..

Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh reviews arrangements for 2024 General Ele ..

20 minutes ago
 Jamal Shah for preservation of cultural heritage w ..

Jamal Shah for preservation of cultural heritage with cooperation of provincial ..

20 minutes ago
 Thal Jeep Rally: courts to remain closed in 3 dist ..

Thal Jeep Rally: courts to remain closed in 3 district on Nov 11

30 minutes ago
 Alvi assures Mahmoud Abbas of Pakistan's continued ..

Alvi assures Mahmoud Abbas of Pakistan's continued support for Palestine cause

30 minutes ago
 Power shutdown schedule

Power shutdown schedule

30 minutes ago
 Mayor visits ongoing construction site of Auto Bha ..

Mayor visits ongoing construction site of Auto Bhan Ring Road project

31 minutes ago
Leverkusen's Grimaldo among new faces in Spain squ ..

Leverkusen's Grimaldo among new faces in Spain squad

31 minutes ago
 Palestinians say deadly strike hit Gaza Hospital

Palestinians say deadly strike hit Gaza Hospital

35 minutes ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi takes ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi takes notice of markets’ closure

24 minutes ago
 Xi, Biden to meet next week to 'stabilize' ties, U ..

Xi, Biden to meet next week to 'stabilize' ties, US says

24 minutes ago
 Bank deposits reached an all-time high

Bank deposits reached an all-time high

33 minutes ago
 Chief Secretary Punjab visits Rwp to review progre ..

Chief Secretary Punjab visits Rwp to review progress of development projects

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan