District sports office SBA organized exhibitory matches of football, hockey

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) On the directives of the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs Sindh and Deputy Commissioner Zahid Hussain Rind, the District Sports Office Shaheed Benazirabad organized exhibitory matches of Football and hockey on the occasion of Iqbal Day, Assistant Commissioner Nawabshah Salmon Ayub was Chief Guest on the occasion.

The football match was played between King Baloch Football Club and Firdous Football Club on Government Boys College Ground, which was won by King Baloch Football Club.

The hockey match was played between Nawabshah Green and Nawabshah Blue teams at Askari Hockey Ground and was won by Green Team by a 2-4 margin. Assistant Commissioner Salmon Ayub and District Sports Officer Abdul Rahim Rajput awarded winning and runners trophies to winning and runner teams of football and hockey.

Addressing the occasion Assistant Commissioner and Sports officer said that the sports were arranged in order to pay tribute to the poet of East Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

They said that players would be given more opportunities to participate in games, which would impose positive effects on the health of youths.

The program was also attended by General Secretary District Hockey Association Syed Hassan Askari Kazmi, football office bearers Ali Nawaz Khalidi, Rao Naeem Biloo, Faiz Baloch, Dr Rizwan, Secretary Information DHA SBA and Coordinator District Sports Officer Muhammad Javed Malik.

