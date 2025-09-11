Commissioner inspects flood-affected areas, orders more safety measures

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Musarrat Jabeen visited flood-affected areas of Shamsabad, Empress Bridge, and Jhangra Sharqi to review the situation and ongoing protective measures.

Accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq, she inspected the flood embankment at Empress Bridge and ordered for immediate reinforcement of the structure to protect nearby residential areas. District Police Officer Muhammad Hassan Iqbal was present on the Motorway Link Road Shamsabad to oversee public safety, traffic, and security arrangements.

Member Provincial Assembly Khalid Mehmood Babar Waran also visited the flood-hit localities and listened to public grievances. Strengthening work on the embankment at Motorway Link Road Jhangra Sharqi is in progress to safeguard adjacent settlements from flood threats.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Capt. (retd) Tayyab Sami Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Nasir Shehzad Dogar, officers of the Irrigation and Highways Departments, and other officials were also present. Executive Engineer Highways Farrukh Mumtaz Warraich briefed the Commissioner about ongoing protective works on embankments and roads.

Commissioner Musarrat Jabeen directed all departments to ensure swift and effective measures in the affected areas and remain fully prepared for any emergency situation. The district administration reaffirmed its commitment to closely monitoring the flood situation and appealed to citizens to cooperate by relocating to safe areas on time to avoid loss of life and property.