Flood Situation At Jhangra Sharqi Motorway Link Road Reviewed
Faizan Hashmi Published September 11, 2025 | 05:20 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) A delegation conducted an inspection of the Jhangra Sharqi Motorway Link Road to review the recent flood situation.
The team included Punjab Secretary Communication and Works (C&W) Sohail Ashraf Goraya, Special Secretary C&W South Punjab Aftab Pirzada, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq, District Police Officer Muhammad Hassan Iqbal, Member Provincial Assembly Khalid Mehmood Babar Waran, Chief Engineer South Highways Muhammad Naveed Ghumman, and Executive Engineer Highways Farrukh Mumtaz Warraich. Officials briefed the delegation on the evacuation of affected populations, damage to infrastructure, transportation challenges, and the difficulties being faced by local residents.
Secretary Sohail Ashraf Goraya directed the engineering team to take urgent measures for the immediate restoration of the road to ease public hardships.
He assured that the Punjab government is providing all possible resources for the relief and protection of flood-affected communities and emphasized that C&W teams must remain in the field round the clock.
Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq stated that the district administration is actively carrying out rescue and relief operations. He urged citizens not to pay attention to rumors and to immediately inform the administration in case of any emergency. MPA Khalid Mehmood Babar Waran reassured residents that the government stands with them and vowed that all issues of the flood-affected people will soon be resolved. He stressed that no negligence in relief activities will be tolerated. At the end of the visit, senior officials inspected various flood-affected sites.
