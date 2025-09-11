Open Menu

Flood Situation At Jhangra Sharqi Motorway Link Road Reviewed

Faizan Hashmi Published September 11, 2025 | 05:20 PM

Flood situation at Jhangra Sharqi Motorway Link Road reviewed

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) A delegation conducted an inspection of the Jhangra Sharqi Motorway Link Road to review the recent flood situation.

The team included Punjab Secretary Communication and Works (C&W) Sohail Ashraf Goraya, Special Secretary C&W South Punjab Aftab Pirzada, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq, District Police Officer Muhammad Hassan Iqbal, Member Provincial Assembly Khalid Mehmood Babar Waran, Chief Engineer South Highways Muhammad Naveed Ghumman, and Executive Engineer Highways Farrukh Mumtaz Warraich. Officials briefed the delegation on the evacuation of affected populations, damage to infrastructure, transportation challenges, and the difficulties being faced by local residents.

Secretary Sohail Ashraf Goraya directed the engineering team to take urgent measures for the immediate restoration of the road to ease public hardships.

He assured that the Punjab government is providing all possible resources for the relief and protection of flood-affected communities and emphasized that C&W teams must remain in the field round the clock.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq stated that the district administration is actively carrying out rescue and relief operations. He urged citizens not to pay attention to rumors and to immediately inform the administration in case of any emergency. MPA Khalid Mehmood Babar Waran reassured residents that the government stands with them and vowed that all issues of the flood-affected people will soon be resolved. He stressed that no negligence in relief activities will be tolerated. At the end of the visit, senior officials inspected various flood-affected sites.

Recent Stories

HK in 4th place in international talent rankings

HK in 4th place in international talent rankings

10 minutes ago
 Digital media key partner in sustainable developme ..

Digital media key partner in sustainable development: Arab media officials

55 minutes ago
 UAE President, Sultan of Oman discuss bilateral re ..

UAE President, Sultan of Oman discuss bilateral relations, regional developments

1 hour ago
 Ajman sees 37% rise in new licences in H1 2025

Ajman sees 37% rise in new licences in H1 2025

2 hours ago
 UAE Media Council flags, summons advertiser over n ..

UAE Media Council flags, summons advertiser over non-compliant ad

2 hours ago
 UAE Cabinet re‑establishes ‘Emirates Researc ..

UAE Cabinet re‑establishes ‘Emirates Research and Development Council� ..

2 hours ago
PM Shehbaz, Saudi and UAE top leaders gather in Q ..

PM Shehbaz, Saudi and UAE top leaders gather in Qatar after Israeli attack

2 hours ago
 Noura Al Kaabi underscores UAE commitment to diver ..

Noura Al Kaabi underscores UAE commitment to diversity, dialogue at Monocle’s ..

2 hours ago
 PITB Signs Contracts with Civil Aviation Training ..

PITB Signs Contracts with Civil Aviation Training Institute Hyderabad to Drive D ..

2 hours ago
 Thousands evacuated as floods swamp eastern Pakist ..

Thousands evacuated as floods swamp eastern Pakistan villages

3 hours ago
 TRENDS to host 5th Annual Forum on Political Islam ..

TRENDS to host 5th Annual Forum on Political Islam on September 16

3 hours ago
 Rescue operation underway as floodwaters surround ..

Rescue operation underway as floodwaters surround Jalalpur Pirwala

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan