Car driver arrested for killing police constable in accident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) The Hyderabad Police arrested a driver responsible for killing a police constable in a road accident and registered a case against him.

The police spokesperson told on Thursday that on September 10, car driver Ali Jan Shaikh hit constable Murtaza Ali Khero, who was on his way to duty on a motorcycle near the HESCO office, Qasimabad within the limits of GOR police station.

The accident occurred due to the driver’s negligence and reckless driving.

As a result, the constable sustained serious injuries while the car also crashed into a tree, leaving the driver Ali Jan injured. However, constable Murtaza Ali succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday evening.

On the complaint of Zulfiqar Ali Khero, the GOR police registered a case against the accused for negligent driving, arrested him and impounded the car No. BJ-0795 Kia Sportage.