Public Representatives, Officials Inspect Flood Protective Measures

Faizan Hashmi Published September 11, 2025 | 05:20 PM

Public representatives, officials inspect flood protective measures

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways MNA Mian Muhammad Usman Najeeb Owaisi, MPA Khalid Mehmood Babar Waran, and Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq visited the flood embankment and surrounding affected areas near Shamsabad Toll Plaza. The officials reviewed the current situation and inspected measures taken to protect against flooding.

Speaking to the media, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq categorically dismissed rumors about the breaching of the Jhangra embankment, terming such reports “baseless and misleading.” He said the embankment is completely safe, while the Irrigation Department and district administration are continuously monitoring the situation. He added that work is underway to further strengthen the embankment and there is no immediate threat.

Dr. Farhan Farooq urged citizens not to pay attention to rumors and to fully cooperate with the district administration.

MNA Mian Usman Najeeb Owaisi clarified that announcements made in the local mosque were only precautionary measures intended to keep residents alert in case of any emergency. MPA Khalid Mehmood Babar Waran stressed that elected representatives and the district administration are personally supervising flood operations, ensuring all necessary steps are taken to safeguard nearby populations. The Deputy Commissioner further said that flood protection measures are being reviewed regularly and emergency arrangements are in place for the safety of citizens.

