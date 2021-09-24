Distt admin starts implementation on "No vaccination, No service"

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :District administration has stared implementation on "No vaccination, No service" orders of the government across the district to discourage unvaccinated citizens.

As per directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi, the Assistant Commissioner Bukhtiar Ismail, visited different public offices including NADRA and petrol pumps of the city and checked vaccination status of the citizens.

The officers directed NADRA office administration and petrol pump owners to refuse service delivery to unvaccinated people.

He directed NADRA office administration to ban entry of the people without face mask in the office. He said that the district administration has also finalized planning to block mobile SIMs of unvaccinated citizens of the district.

The AC Bukhtiar Ismail urged masses to complete their vaccination dozes till September 30 otherwise they would also face social restrictions.