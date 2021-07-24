UrduPoint.com
Distt Admin To Start Door-to-door Vaccination Drive From Monday

Sumaira FH 42 seconds ago Sat 24th July 2021 | 07:30 PM

Distt admin to start door-to-door vaccination drive from Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) :District administration would start door-to-door campaign from July 26 to achieve provincial government's target of vaccinating 40 percent population of above 18 years of age across the district till August 14.

This was said by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shahzad here on Saturday.

He said that health department has been directed to form 250 teams for vaccination campaign. He said that there was a population of 28,95000 citizens in the district of above 18 years of age out of which vaccination of 471,791 have already been vaccinated which was 16 percent of the population.

The deputy commissioner said that vaccination has been completed 33 percent at Multan city, nine percent Sadar, 10 percent Jalalpur Pirwala and nine percent of Shujabad.

He said that a comprehensive campaign would be launched to vaccinate 686,000 citizens till August 14.

Ali Shahzad maintained that 250 mobile teams would be formed for 125 union councils of the district while two vaccination camps would also be set up at each union council.

He urged masses to get them vaccinated in order to protect themselves and others from the deadly virus.

The DC added that 12,878 citizens have been vaccinated during second and third day of Eid-ul-Azha. He said that vaccination campaign has been speed up to achieve the target.

