UrduPoint.com

Dolphin Force Arrest Two Robbers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 08, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Dolphin force arrest two robbers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :Dolphin Force here on Thursday arrested two alleged robbers who were trying to escape from the scene after looting cash and other valuables from a citizen.

According to a police spokesman, a Dolphin Force team while giving a quick response managed to net two robbers riding a bike, who had looted cash, a laptop and other valuables from a motorist on Rawal Road in the jurisdiction of Sadiqabad police station.

Dolphin Force team after chasing the robbers managed to net two accused namely, Abdullah and Saghir.

He informed that a case was being registered at the Sadiqabad police station.

The Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations appreciated the quick action of the Dolphin Force and directed the police officers to make all-out efforts to net the lawbreakers.

