Domki condemns Balochistan terrorism incident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Allama Maqsood Domki, a religious scholor has strongly condemned the horrific incident of terrorism in Balochistan targeting the Hazara community miners, said a statement issued here on Tuesday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Allama Maqsood Domki, a religious scholor has strongly condemned the horrific incident of terrorism in Balochistan targeting the Hazara community miners, said a statement issued here on Tuesday.

Domki said the Hazara community was being subjected to constant oppression and abuse. Terming it the handiwork of foreign elements bent on destabilizing the country. Advocating tolerance and patience, he said that only by following the teachings of Ahl-e-Bait, the Muslims can overcome and defuse conspiracies against the country and the larger global Muslim community.