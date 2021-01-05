UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Domki Condemns Balochistan Terrorism Incident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 20 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 02:24 PM

Domki condemns Balochistan terrorism incident

Allama Maqsood Domki, a religious scholor has strongly condemned the horrific incident of terrorism in Balochistan targeting the Hazara community miners, said a statement issued here on Tuesday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Allama Maqsood Domki, a religious scholor has strongly condemned the horrific incident of terrorism in Balochistan targeting the Hazara community miners, said a statement issued here on Tuesday.

Domki said the Hazara community was being subjected to constant oppression and abuse. Terming it the handiwork of foreign elements bent on destabilizing the country. Advocating tolerance and patience, he said that only by following the teachings of Ahl-e-Bait, the Muslims can overcome and defuse conspiracies against the country and the larger global Muslim community.

Related Topics

Balochistan Muslim

Recent Stories

Pakistan to continue political, diplomatic support ..

20 minutes ago

Pakistan welcomes decision of Saudi Arabia, Qatar ..

20 minutes ago

US-based body says it expects President-elect Bide ..

20 minutes ago

Europe stocks waver after new UK lockdown

20 minutes ago

Rubina urges to let schools reopen in Sindh

25 minutes ago

The Bank of Punjab, Naymat Collateral Management L ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.