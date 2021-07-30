UrduPoint.com

Door To Door Vaccination Drive Launched In Punjab

Fri 30th July 2021 | 08:56 PM

Door to door vaccination drive launched in Punjab

Special vaccination campaign "Door to Door Social Mobilization" has been launched in the province by Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SHD) Sarah Aslam

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Special vaccination campaign "Door to Door Social Mobilization" has been launched in the province by Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SHD) Sarah Aslam.

According to the secretary, this campaign will run from July 26 to August 14 at union council level. Under this campaign, citizens will be vaccinated at their doorsteps. Now on the directions of the secretary Health, 3 more districts including Sialkot, Gujarat and Sargodha had been added in the campaign where it will continue from August 2 to 13.

According to the Secretary P&SHD, minimum 40 per cent population of Lahore, Multan, Gujranwala and Faisalabad would be vaccinated in this campaign, moreover 70 per cent population of Rawalpindi will also be vaccinated during this campaign.

Reviewing COVID-19 current statistics, a huge rise has been observed in vaccination drive. She said that "Only & Only Vaccination" is the real remedy against COVID and its new Delta Variant.

