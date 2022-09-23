UrduPoint.com

Dozens Of Beggars Including Women, Children Shifted To Darul Kafala

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 23, 2022 | 02:10 PM

MARDAN, Sept 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) ::Following instructions issued by the provincial government, the District Social Welfare Officer, Jamal Shah along with Superintendent Darul Kafala, Ismail Takkar, and this team shifted dozens of beggars to Darul Kafala from different areas of the Mardan district.

The team took action against the beggars on Friday in various localities of Takht Bhai and Sher Garh and arrested dozens of beggars including women, children, and elderly men who were later shifted to Darul Kafala Mardan.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, following the instructions of the government, the shifting of beggars and drug addicts to rehabilitation centers of the Social Welfare Department was underway.

The District Welfare Office Jamal Shah said for the first time effective operations have been launched to purge the society of beggars and drug addicts.

Likewise, in the other districts, he said the Mardan district will also be made clear of the beggars and addicts.

In Dar ul Kifal these beggars and addicts will be provided proper treatment and counseling to make them a useful part of society, he added.

