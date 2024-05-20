Open Menu

DPM Ishaq Dar In Astana To Attend SCO FMs' Moot

Sumaira FH Published May 20, 2024 | 06:57 PM

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Monday arrived here for the regular meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization(SCO)

At the airport, he was received by Director of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs Nursalimuly Yergalym, Pakistan's Ambassador in Astana, Nauman Bashir Bhatti and Pakistan's National Coordinator (SCO) Ambassador Marghoob Saleem Butt.

On the sidelines, Deputy Prime Minister Dar will meet Foreign Minister of Kyrgyz Republic Jeenbek Kulubaev today wherein they will discuss the latest situation in Bishkek with a view to ensure the well-being of Pakistani students.

