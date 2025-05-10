Open Menu

DPM, US Secretary State Discuss Current Situation Post-Indian Attacks On Pakistan

Faizan Hashmi Published May 10, 2025 | 10:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister(DPM/FM) Senator Mohammed Ishaq Dar on Saturday spoke to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on telephone and discussed the current situation in South Asia following Indian attacks on Pakistan and Pakistan’s response.

According to a senior official of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the two leaders agreed to maintain close contact.

